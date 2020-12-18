Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. – NERV

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) between May 15, 2017 and November 30, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=minerva-neurosciences-inc&id=2513 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=minerva-neurosciences-inc&id=2513

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the truth about the feedback received from the FDA concerning the "end-of-Phase 2" meeting; the Phase 2b study did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States; the failure of the Phase 3 study to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints rendered that study incapable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness; the Company's plan to use the combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be "highly unlikely" to support the submission of an NDA; reliance on these two trials in the submission of an NDA would lead to "substantial review issues" because the trials were inadequate and not well-controlled; and as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756





