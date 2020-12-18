Market Overview

Lumos Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 18, 2020 9:00am   Comments
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the company will participate in the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
   
Date: January 11, 2021
   
What: Lumos Pharma Presentation
 
A webcast of Lumos Pharma's presentation will be available on-demand as of 6:00AM ET, Monday, January 11, 2021, through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal and on Lumos Pharma's website under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors & Media section.  The webcast will be available on Lumos Pharma's website for 30 days.

No one-on-one meetings will be held at the presentation - only H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. Investors are invited to contact Lumos Pharma Investor Relations directly to schedule one-on-one meetings with management.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding by leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit www.lumos-pharma.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.

 


