CMG ECM Platform Strengthens Board with Appointment of Former Bank of America Executive and Former Fintech CEO

New York, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Markets Gateway (CMG), a financial technology firm that is modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM), today announced the appointment of two additional members to its board. Mary P. Harman, retired Bank of America Executive, and Paul Finch, former Chief Executive Officer of Early Warning, the financial services company behind Zelle®, bring proven experience establishing innovative technology platforms and trusted global leadership to the company's board.



Harman retired from Bank of America in 2018, where she spent more than 12 years in several senior leadership roles including head of Global Principal Investment group and Corporate Strategy, where she established a new cross-bank Payment Strategy to drive its multi-billion payments-related business across retail, small business, and corporate clients. Her background also includes two decades of private equity investing in transformational technologies both at Bank of America and GE. Harman has also served on 20 Corporate Boards, offering expertise in accelerating innovation and transforming business networks.



Finch was the Chief Executive Officer of fintech company Early Warning from 2003 to 2019. He successfully guided Early Warning through several transformations, including its transition to a bank-owned consortium model. Today, it's owned by seven of the country's largest banks. Under Finch's leadership, Early Warning became the pre-eminent provider of real-time payments and risk and authentication solutions to financial institutions nationwide, most notably with the launch of Zelle, the banking industry's first real-time payments network which is currently in use by more than 1,000 financial institutions.



"Both Mary and Paul bring tremendous value to our Board. With proven track records of leading dynamic companies and working closely with big banks, their wealth of knowledge and deep corporate experiences will bring a whole new perspective and elevated insight that I know we will benefit from," said Greg Ingram, CMG CEO and co-founder. "Our 11 person board already includes representatives from five of the biggest banks and representatives of top buy-side firms. As CMG prepares to launch the first ECM platform in the U.S. to provide digital connectivity between the buy-side and sell-side, we are thrilled to expand our board further with these two appointments."



CMG helps its buy-side and sell-side clients make more timely, better-informed decisions by creating greater efficiencies for the ECM capital formation process. As capital raising remains a time-consuming and costly process for every constituent involved, CMG connects investors and underwriters via a neutral platform that delivers integrated ECM data and analytics, unrivaled transparency into deal flow, and workflow efficiencies for an otherwise fragmented and inefficient process.



"With unprecedented IPO and follow-on activity in the current marketplace combined with decentralized teams in work-from-home setups, CMG is in a truly rarefied position," said Harman. "I've spent decades of my career working on some of the most notable deals and could not be more enthused by a solution that actually establishes a secure, digital channel between equity capital markets participants. I look forward to supporting the growth of CMG as a board member."



"At Early Warning, we confronted challenges and real friction in the real-time payments space by working with the banks to allow for more efficient flows of capital from person-to-person. Looking at the ECM marketplace, I see so many parallels and believe CMG is the engagement platform to deliver efficiency to the ECM marketplace," said Finch. "A modernized capital formation process can impact the heart of our economy from job creation to innovation. I am thrilled to join the CMG board and help CMG work towards a more efficient marketplace."



Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) is a financial technology firm that is modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM). CMG connects investors and underwriters via a neutral platform that delivers integrated ECM data and analytics, unrivaled transparency, and workflow efficiencies. Providing a digital system of record for firm-wide deal activity, CMG helps clients make more timely, better-informed decisions. Launched in 2017 by a team of ECM practitioners, the CMG platform is currently relied upon by nearly 100 buy side firms representing $12 trillion in AUM and 15 investment banks. For more information visit www.cmgx.io.







