MEDIA ADVISORY - Press Conference by Zoom: Survey of Front-Line Staff in Long-Term Care Homes About Why Large COVID-19 Outbreaks are Spreading Reveals Major Breakdowns in Infection Control, Care

Globe Newswire  
December 17, 2020 3:42pm   Comments
TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From mid-November to this week the Ontario Health Coalition has surveyed more than 80 staff in different long-term care homes with large outbreaks about why COVID-19 is spreading in their homes. In visceral terms, staff describe current working, care and infection control conditions on the ground in the homes right now. Long-term care homes surveyed ranged from homes with outbreaks of 10 to more than 150 staff and residents infected with COVID-19. The survey will be released on Friday in a press conference by Zoom.

When: Friday, December 18 at 10 a.m. by Zoom.

Media are invited to join by Zoom at the following link on Friday, December 18 at 10 a.m.

https://zoom.us/j/98706338839?pwd=K1oxWVNuN2Nqdzk1YTQvaFlVaVUzUT09

or phone at +1 647 558 0588

Meeting ID: 987 0633 8839
Passcode: 957117

Long-term care workers and their representatives will be at the press conference.

LTC Homes in the following towns are included in the survey: Beeton, Brampton, Hamilton, Mississauga, Ottawa, Scarborough, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Windsor-Essex.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition, at 416-230-6402.


