JM Family Enterprises Subsidiary Home Franchise Concepts Adds Kitchen Tune-Up to its Family of Brands

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Franchise Concepts, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, has entered into an agreement to acquire Kitchen Tune-Up, an impressive and growing franchise company specializing in affordable kitchen updates through its network of 135 individual franchisees in 202 territories across the U.S.

JM Family and Home Franchise Concepts are focused on empowering the experienced team at Kitchen Tune-Up to continue to grow and provide value to its franchise network. This sale will provide Kitchen Tune-Up with additional resources such as expanded operational, technology and marketing support to continue to grow its reach while surpassing customer expectations.

Kitchen Tune-Up becomes the fifth brand in the Home Franchise Concepts portfolio, joining Budget Blinds, Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage, Concrete Craft and AdvantaClean.

"In adding Kitchen Tune-Up to our portfolio, we are strategically leveraging the strong culture and core competencies we've developed in our 50-year history working directly with the franchise model," said Brent Burns, president and CEO, JM Family. "We feel there is great synergy between our companies and look forward to utilizing our combined talents to ensure continued success and growth for the franchisees."

Founded in 1988 by David and Cindy Haglund in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Kitchen Tune-Up is a family-operated business with Haglund currently in the role of chairman and his daughter Heidi Morrissey as president since 2017. Morrissey, who was named one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's "Woman of Wonder" in 2019 and 2020, will retain her role as president following the acquisition.

Morrisey said they pride themselves on listening and understanding the needs of franchisees and ensuring that "fun is part of every remodel. Homeowners generally don't think remodeling a kitchen is fun, so our franchisees do what they can to make the experience enjoyable for customers and one they will want to tell their friends about."

About Kitchen Tune-Up

Founded in 1988, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five ways to update kitchens and cabinetry. Services include its signature 1 Day Tune-Up, cabinet painting, cabinet refacing, cabinet redooring, and new cabinets. With 202 franchised territories nationwide, Kitchen Tune-Up was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list in 2020. Kitchen Tune-Up offers personalized service and incredible results that are structured around customer service Trustpoints to ensure a hassle-free experience from start to finish. For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up, visit www.kitchentuneup.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.ktufranchise.com.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) is one of the world's largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space and among the world's largest franchise businesses. HFC's five brands, including Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living® featuring PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean® and Kitchen Tune-Up, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 1,700 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc., founded by Jim Moran in 1968, is a $17.7 billion diversified automotive company ranked No. 20 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. It is also ranked No. 26 by FORTUNE® as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, its 22nd consecutive year on the list. JM Family has more than 4,300 associates and its primary subsidiaries include: Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world's largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles; JM&A Group, one of the leading independent providers of finance and insurance (F&I) products in the automotive industry; Southeast Toyota Finance and DataScan, both part of World Omni Financial Corp., a diversified financial services company; JM Lexus, one of South Florida's leading Lexus dealers; and Home Franchise Concepts, a franchise network of home improvement products and services consisting of Budget Blinds, Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage, Concrete Craft and AdvantaClean. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla., JM Family has major U.S. operations in Jacksonville and Margate, Fla.; Commerce and Alpharetta, Ga.; Mobile, Ala.; St. Louis, Mo.; and Irvine, Calif. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

