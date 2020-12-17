Pinnacle Acquires Trinity Bridge, Specialty Risk-Based Inspection Firm

PASADENA, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle, the world's leading provider of data-driven reliability and integrity programs, today announced it has acquired Houston-based Trinity Bridge, LLC, a consulting company specializing in Risk-Based Inspection programs for the refining and petrochemical industries. This comes on the heels of Pinnacle's announced rebrand and reinvestment into technology and systems to create next generation reliability solutions for the industry.



"Reliability will be the key to sustainability for industries like oil and gas refining, chemicals, mining, and water treatment, and Trinity Bridge brings a great team of people to accelerate that advancement," said Ryan Sitton, founder and CEO, Pinnacle and author of "Crucial Decisions." "Lynne Kaley and I have worked alongside each other as competitors and collaborators for nearly 20 years, and I have always respected and admired her. She was a pioneer in the early days of Risk-Based Inspection technology development, and we are excited to have her and her team join us in building next generation of solutions to optimize reliability."

Lynne Kaley, principal owner of Trinity Bridge, will be joining Pinnacle as vice president of research and development. In this role, she will lead Pinnacle's investment into the development of new technology, processes, and solutions to advance industrial reliability.

"We are really excited to join the Pinnacle organization and combine our expertise with the resources of such a forward-thinking company," said Kaley. "Pinnacle's vision and commitment to advancing credible reliability solutions for the industry is an area where we believe we have a lot to contribute. We are looking forward to being a part of driving the next revolutionary advancements."

Headquartered in Pasadena, Texas, Pinnacle is exclusively focused on helping industrial facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, and water and wastewater industries better leverage their data to improve reliability performance, resulting in increased production, optimized reliability and maintenance spend, and improved process safety and environmental impact. Pinnacle is privately held and has been consistently recognized for its growth by Inc. Magazine, the Houston Business Journal, and more. For more information, visit pinnaclereliability.com.

