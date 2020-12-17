Global E-learning Market Size & Trends Will Reach USD 374.3 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "E-learning Market By Provider (Content Provider and Service Provider), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), by Course (Primary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Online Certification and Professional Course, Test Preparation), by Enterprise (SMEs and Large Enterprises) and By Region Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

According to the research study, the global E-learning Market was estimated at USD 144 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 374.3 Billion by 2026. The global E-learning Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of USD 14.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The Global E-learning Device Market Is Powered By Economic Development, Technological Advancement, Internet Penetration, Continuous Demand for Skilling, Re-skilling, and Upskilling.

E-learning or electronic learning is an activity of learning or training through digital resources. E-learning is based on formalized education but is provided on electronic devices such as a computer, mobile, and other handheld devices. When it comes to education there are two types formal and informal, E-learning was the part of the informal education system but nowadays the boundaries between two systems are getting blur and it is catering to the needs of both the system. Important factors for the rise in e-learning and its adoption rate are telecommunication revolution due to penetration of internet services, development of multimedia by use of images, videos, and graphics have played important role in increasing the engagement of pupils, e-learning also became popular due to affordable digital devices which played an important role to strengthen the pull factor, improvements in learning management solutions like a transition to the cloud has increased its functionality and reliability. All these factors have made e-learning a popular mode of education.

Key questions answered in this report

How big is the e-learning market?

How much is the e-learning industry worth?

What percentage of global Fortune companies use some form of e-learning?

Who are the top players in the market?

What is the market player's strategy in terms of sales and revenue?

The E-learning market is bifurcated into various categories like primary and secondary supplemental education, higher education, test preparation, reskilling and online certification market, and language and casual learning. The current user base of the e-learning platform consists of students and working professionals. Primary and secondary supplemental education is dominated by students whereas the reskilling and online certification category is dominated by working professionals, and the test preparation category is dominated by both students and working professionals. E-learning market size is catered by a variety of players ranging from small and medium players to large corporations. It is seen that the test preparation category has the presence of small and medium-sized enterprises whereas the reskilling and online certification category is dominated by large corporations. During the period of the pandemic when most of the people preferred to stay at home, it was seen that trends of casual learning such as music, storytelling, drawing, etc. started emerging and became very popular in recent times. Though this section is yet to be organized, it is anticipated that with more penetration of the digital revolution, this section will play an important role in the growth of the e-learning market .

Top Market Players:

Aptara, Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

Cornerstone

Citrix Education

Meridian Knowledge Solutions

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

NetDimensions.

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Learning Pool

Apollo Education Group

CERTPOINT Systems Inc.

Allen Interactions Inc.

E-learning Market: Growth Factors

The demand for E-learning is expected to be driven by a variety of factors. The important factor for the growth of e-learning is the telecommunication revolution which has the internet affordable and accessible to vast populations. Similarly, the digital revolution has resulted in affordable electronic devices that have increased the demand for e-learning. E-Learning is also playing an important role in strengthening the primary and supplementary education system. Defects of informal education systems are minimized by utilizing the tools offered by the digital education system. It has helped to move away from one size fits all approach and paved the way for providing customized education that has played an important role in increasing learnability. Additionally, rapid transformation in technology and disruptive innovations has led to the tremendous demand for continuous skilling and upskilling to stay relevant in the job market. This, in turn, has increased the demand for professional courses through an e-learning platform. However, the increase in screen time and rising concerns related to it is one of the important restraining factors for the growth of the market.

E-learning Market: Key Segments

The trends in the E-learning market are segmented based on, provider, courses, deployment, enterprises, and region. On the basis of Provider segmentation, the market is classified into the Content Provider and Service Provider. In terms of Deployment segmentation, the market is bifurcated into Cloud and On-premise. With respect to Courses market is divided into Primary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Online Certification and Professional Course, Test Preparation. In terms of Enterprise, the segment market is divided into SMEs and Large Enterprises.

Global E-learning Market: Provider Analysis

Content Provider

Service Provider

Global E-learning Market: Deployment Mode Analysis

Cloud

On-premise

Global E-learning Market: Course Analysis

Primary and Secondary Education

Higher Education

Online Certification and Professional Course

Test Preparation

Global E-learning Market: Enterprise Analysis

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Browse the full "E-learning Market By Provider (Content Provider and Service Provider), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), by Course (Primary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Online Certification and Professional Course, Test Preparation), by Enterprise (SMEs and Large Enterprises) and By Region Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report

The global E-learning market is experiencing significant growth that is expected to continue over the upcoming years. With a massive rise in the demand for Media and Entertainment, Construction is likely to act as a key driver of the global E-learning market.

The E-learning market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the E-learning industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different, providers, courses, deployment, enterprises, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

E-learning Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, the APAC region will show considerable growth in the market owing to increased demand from India and China due to increasing literacy rate, high youth population, and government initiative to bridge the digital divide. Similarly, North America and Europe will drive the e-learning market by technological development and innovations. Lain America and Africa region will also register growth due to demand from primary and supplementary education.

Key Insights from Primary Research

Increased demand for E-learning due to technological advancements has increased affordability and accessibility of electronic devices.

Rising demand for online certification and professional courses due to rapid technological transformations.

Developments in multimedia such as VR and AR has further increased the interest in e-learning.

Key Recommendations from Analysts

There is a huge demand for E-learning as it can be customized according to one's pace of learning and understanding and it offers various tools that increase the engagement of the learners.

APAC region is anticipated to a larger share of the E-learning market in the upcoming years.

Online Certificate and Professional course segments are seen as major driving segments of the market in the forecast period.

