Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

December 17, 2020, at 08:00 (CET +1)

Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the appointment of Nishant Batra, a proven technology leader with broad global experience, as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Group Leadership team, effective from January 18, 2021.

Nishant joins Nokia from Veoneer in Sweden, a worldwide leader in automotive technology, where he was Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Prior this role he held several positions at Ericsson over twelve years in Sweden, India and the US, most recently as Head of Product Area Networks. He has extensive experience with complex systems based on cutting-edge silicon technology and both embedded as well as cloud-based software.

"I am delighted to welcome Nishant to Nokia at a pivotal time for our company," says Pekka Lundmark, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia. "He is a proven leader bringing with him a wealth of experience from technology to telecoms, as well as deep knowledge of our core CSP customers, the enterprise sector, and the emerging trends in the global market. His track record of developing innovative new products and successfully taking them to market make him a fantastic addition to our team."

"I'm honored to be part of Nokia. This isn't just about joining a company that has a fantastic portfolio, it's also about the pride of being associated with such an iconic brand," says Nishant Batra. "The telecommunications industry is an exciting place to be at the moment with 5G now really taking off, and Nokia is right at the heart of it. The company has the true potential to work with diverse customer groups in the market and I see that we can make a significant impact over the long term. My personal ambition will be to ensure that Nokia is strategically positioned to win and that Nokia Bell Labs continues to be seen as the pinnacle of innovation."

Nishant holds an MBA from INSEAD, a master's degree in telecommunications and a master's degree in computer science from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and a bachelor's degree in computer applications from Devi Ahilya University in India.

Nishant will be based initially in Espoo, Finland, after which he will move to the US. He will report to Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark.

Additional background information on all current members of the GLT can be found at www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/corporate-governance/group-leadership-team

About Nishant Batra

Born: 1978

Nationality: Indian

Education:

MBA, INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France, 2005–2006

Master of Science in Telecommunications, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, US, 2002–2003

Master of Science in Computer Science, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, US, 2000–2001

Bachelor of Computer Applications, Devi Ahilya University, Indore, India, 1996–1999

Primary professional experience:

Veoneer, Stockholm, Sweden, 2018–

EVP and Chief Technology Officer

Ericsson, 2006–2018

Head of Product Area Networks, Stockholm, Sweden, 2016–2018

Head of Engagement Practices for India region, Delhi, India, 2013–2015

VP and General Manager (KAM) MetroPCS (now TMUS), Dallas, US, 2011–2013

VP and CTO, Mid-Tier Customer Unit, and Young Advisor to CEO & President, Dallas, US, 2010–2011

Director, Wireless Customer Solutions, Dallas, US, 2009–2010

Product Manager, Long Term Evolution, Business Unit Networks, Stockholm, Sweden, 2008–2009

Business Development and Strategy Manager, Multimedia, India Gurgaon Region, India, 2007–2008

Account Manager, AT&T KAM, Region US and Canada Atlanta/Plano, US, 2006–2007

Corpus 2002–2005

Senior Consultant to Verizon – Information Technology, Dallas, US, 2003–2005

Consultant to Verizon – Information Technology, Dallas, US, 2002–2003

Controlling Factor, Dallas, US, 2001–2002

Software Lead

Positions of trust:

Advisor, Mavenir, 2018–2020

Member of the Board of Directors, Zenuity, 2019–2020

Member of the Board of Directors, Sensys Gatso Group, 2020–

