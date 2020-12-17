Carbon Black Market Worth USD 17,027.1 Million by 2027; Owing to Increasing Production of Plastic Goods in Asia-Pacific, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon black market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 17,027.1 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2027. This growth is attributed to the rising rubber industry and the increasing incidence of road fatalities that are propelling the demand for advanced carbon black globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its latest report, titled, "Carbon Black Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, Others), Grade (Standard Grade, Specialty Grade), Application (Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks & Coatings, Plastic, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 12,639.2 million in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum during the forecast period.





Supply Chain Disruption in Automotive Industry to Hinder Growth

The lockdown imposed by the government agencies to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus has led to a major disruption in the supply chain operations. This is due to the suspension of industrial processes and reduced workforce. The fewer availability of raw materials is further leading to a large-scale interruption in industrial activities that is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Carbon black is produced by an incomplete combustion process of heavy petroleum products such as coal tar, ethylene cracking tar, and FCC tar. Owing to its high coloring power, it is extensively used as a pigment for several industrial applications such as automotive, electronics, inks & coatings, and others.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/carbon-black-market-101718





List of the Top Companies Profiled in the Global Carbon Black Market are:

Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited/Birla Carbon (Thailand)

Cabot Corporation (U.S.)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA Group (Germany)

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India)

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Omsk Carbon Group (Germany)

OCI COMPANY Ltd. (South Korea)

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. (India)

Longxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Other Key Players





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/carbon-black-market-101718





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Rubber from Automotive Sector to Propel Market Growth

The increasing number of road accidents and the growing demand for superior ride experience is propelling the car manufacturers to adopt optimum quality tires. According to the report by the World Health Organization, around 1.35 million lives are lost due to road vehicle crashes across the globe. Major companies such as Michelin, MRF, and others are focusing on developing advanced tires to sustain any road conditions that are likely to drive the adoption of carbon black globally. Therefore, the growing demand for rubber from the automotive sector is expected to bode well for the global market growth in the forthcoming years.





SEGMENTATION

Plastics Segment Held 6.1% Market Share in 2019

The plastics segment, based on application, held a market share of about 6.1% in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum owing to the increasing adoption of plastics across several industrial applications such as oil & gas, ink & coatings, plastics, and automotive.





REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific to Remain at the Forefront; Increasing Plastic Goods Production to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific stood at USD 7,094.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to hold the highest position in the global carbon black market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing plastic goods production that will propel the demand for advanced carbon black in the region.

The market in North America is expected to showcase considerable growth owing to the surging demand for the production of specialty grade inks and coatings products in the region between 2020 and 2027.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/carbon-black-market-101718





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Prominent Companies Focus on Facility Expansion to Amplify Their Market Positions

The global carbon black market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are focusing on expanding their facility to cater to the growing demand for these product across several industrial applications in the forthcoming years. Additionally, other key players are striving to maintain their presence by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, the introduction of new products, and collaboration that will favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Carbon Black Market

Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Carbon Black Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast

By Type (Value and Volume) Furnace Black Channel Black Thermal Black Acetylene Black Others By Grade (Value and Volume) Standard Grade Speciality Grade By Application (Value and Volume) Tire Non-Tire Rubber Inks & Coatings Plastics Others By Region (Value and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/carbon-black-market-101718





Key Industrial Development:

November 2019 – Cabot Corporation announced the expansion of its carbon black facility located at Cilegon, Indonesia. According to the company, the facility expansion will aid in providing reliable, local, and optimum quality products to cater to the increasing demand across the country.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Carbon Fiber Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Raw Material (Polyacrtlonitrile, Pitch, Rayon), By Application (Composite Carbon Fiber, Non-Composite Carbon Fiber), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defence, Sports & Leisure, Automotive, Wind Energy, Marine, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Carbon Fiber Tapes Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Dry Tapes, and Prepreg Tapes), By Resin (Epoxy, Polyamide, Bismaleimide, Thermoplastic, and Others), By End-use (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports/Leisure, Building & Construction, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Carbon Nanotubes Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT) and Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNT)), By Application (Plastics & Composites, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Rubber Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Natural, and Synthetic), By Application (Tire, Non-Tire Automotive, Footwear, Industrial Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Plastics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Polystyrene), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-carbon-black-market-10335



