Agricultural Surfactants Market Worth USD 1,927.5 Million by 2027 Backed by Technological Advancement in North America, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural surfactants market size is expected to showcase significant growth by reaching USD 1,927.5 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2027. The growth is attributed to the increasing population rate and the growing demand for crop protection that is driving the adoption of advanced agricultural surfactants globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its latest report, titled, "Agricultural Surfactants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cationic, Non-Ionic, Anionic, Amphoteric), By Application (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Others), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 1,392.8 million in 2019.





Limited Availability of Agrochemical Supplies to Hamper Growth Prospects

The lockdown amid the novel coronavirus announced by the government agencies has halted several industrial operations globally. This has led to major supply chain disruption being experienced by the agriculture sector. Additionally, the limited availability of agrochemical supplies is likely to affect the market growth leading to several problems faced by the farmers. However, lifting off some restrictions is likely to aid the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Agricultural Surfactants are additives that are widely adopted in the agriculture sector to improve the effectiveness of pesticides. They are further used to efficiently and effectively obtain superior crop yield and manage better crop protection. The growing demand for food is propelling the manufacturers to develop the advanced agricultural type of surfactants globally.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as Porter's Five Forces analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Population Rate to Augment Growth

According to the data by the United Nations, the global population is expected to reach about 8.5 billion by 2030. And 9.7 billion by 20250. The growing rate of population is likely to propel the demand for food and to suffice the needs the agriculture sector is expected to focus on the development of superior quality yield. These factors are anticipated to drive the demand for advanced agricultural surfactants globally. Additionally, supportive government regulations to promote sustainable farming practices and the increasing focus on crop protection is expected to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.





SEGMENTATION

Anionic Segment Held 35.42% Market Share in 2019

The anionic segment, based on type, held a market share of about 35.42% in 2019 and is expected to gain momentum backed by the surging adoption of anionic agricultural surfactants owing to their ability to release surface tension in liquids to promote better spread of agricultural chemicals.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Technological Advancement in Agriculture in North America to Propel Market Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global market. This is ascribable to factors such as technological advancement in the agriculture industry such as the introduction of genetically modified seeds and the focus on sustainable farming that drives the demand for advanced agricultural surfactants in the region. North America stood at USD 582.9 million in 2019.





The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to gain momentum owing to the presence of a large population that is propelling the demand for optimum quality food yield in countries such as Japan, China, and India between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovations by Key Players to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The global agricultural surfactants market comprises small, medium, and large companies that are focusing on adopting organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their presence. These companies are developing innovative agricultural types of surfactants to cater to the growing demand from farmers. Furthermore, other key players are striving to maintain a stronghold by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration that will favor the market growth.





Industry Development:

March 2020 - Wilbur-Ellis Company announced the launch of a unique blend of surfactants, EMBRECE-EATM. This type of surfactant is designed to improve the performance of fungicides, miticides, and insecticides by increasing the wetness and spread of the spray materials.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Collaboration, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Agricultural Surfactants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast

By Type (Volume/Value) Cationic Non-ionic Anionic Amphoteric By Application (Volume/Value) Herbicides Fungicides Insecticides Others By Crop Type (Volume/Value) Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!







