Sauce Labs Opens Call for Speakers for SauceCon Online 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs, Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence, today opened the Call for Speakers for SauceCon Online 2021 . Now entering its fifth year, SauceCon Online will take place from April 21-22, 2021, with an additional day of deep-dive workshops on April 20.



SauceCon Online brings together the Sauce Labs user community and continuous testing experts from around the world. It provides attendees with practical and actionable insight, learnings, and live coding examples they can immediately put into practice in their own organizations. Reprising the all-virtual format that drew more than 5,000 registrants to the event in 2020, SauceCon Online 2021 will explore the latest trends and best practices for testers, developers, coders, or anyone seeking to elevate their organization's DevOps strategy.

"The enthusiasm with which everyone involved with SauceCon has supported our temporary shift to an all-virtual format is truly inspiring and is yet another testament to the passion that the testing and development community has for this great event," said Aled Miles, president and CEO, Sauce Labs. "We're thrilled to again provide our presenters, attendees, and sponsors with a safe and accessible platform to share their knowledge and continue growing as professionals, and we're looking forward to the best SauceCon yet in 2021."

Content for SauceCon Online 2021 will focus on the most relevant themes and challenges impacting practitioners and managers in the testing and development of modern web and mobile applications, including:



Navigating the journey to CI/CD and continuous testing

Implementing CI/CD with mobile in mind

Shifting testing left (and right)

Optimizing code for automated testing

Best practices for test creation, test management, and test execution

Leveraging analytics to optimize quality

Open source testing tools and native frameworks

Native frameworks for testing

API testing

Testing in production

Journey monitoring



More information on keynote speakers, early-bird registration, and sponsorship opportunities will be available beginning next month.

Key Event Details

What: SauceCon Online 2021, the 5th annual Sauce Labs user conference

When: April 21-22, 2021 (optional workshop day April 20)

Where: All virtual format; details to come



Become a Speaker

The call for speakers is open now through January 17, 2021.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud delivers a 360-degree view of a customer's application experience, ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners, and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

