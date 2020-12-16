Market Overview

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces Special Distribution for the year 2020

Globe Newswire  
December 16, 2020 12:11pm   Comments
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:MDS) – LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the special distribution of CDN$0.19124 per Class A unit. The special distribution will be paid in cash on or before December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record on December 23, 2020.

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: info@ldic.ca
Website: www.ldic.ca


