Logical Design Solutions Joins Reimagine Advisors' Network of Alliance Partners

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logical Design Solutions (LDS), a digital strategy and design consultancy for the enterprise, today shared that it has joined the recently announced Reimagine Advisors' network of alliance partners. As part of this relationship, LDS will bring its decades of experience working with large global companies on their most complex business problems to the transformation consultancy's Digital Business Strategy clients.



Founded by former TIAA Bank Commercial Information Officer, Denis Stypulkoski, Reimagine Advisors advises organizations on creating their own digital business strategy. LDS has deep expertise in human-centric digital business, having worked with numerous Fortune 500 clients on strategies and solution designs that enabled smooth migrations in today's digital economy.

Mimi Brooks, founder and CEO of Logical Design Solutions, explained, "LDS is delighted to join the Reimagine Alliance as a partner in their digital transformation strategy agenda. For nearly 30 years, LDS has worked with global market leaders on their people-centric technology initiatives. In recent years, our work with industry leaders has focused on the heavy lifting involved in organizational strategy and worker experience design. The future of work is our domain."

In its role as part of the network of alliance partners, the digital strategies capabilities of Logical Design Solutions will help companies bridge the gap between humans and technology. By enabling companies to define their future of work, increased alignment between digital and business ambitions can be achieved.

Stypulkoski commented, "Mimi and I have worked together for many years; she is a thought leader in the space and LDS is a respected company with extraordinary expertise. I look forward to partnering with Mimi and the entire LDS team to provide outstanding services for my clients."

Brooks concluded, "We look forward to collaborating, especially at this critical time of reinventing and reimagining the future workplace and the promise of new, purpose-driven human work."

About Logical Design Solutions

Founded in 1990 by Mimi Brooks, Logical Design Solutions (LDS) is a digital strategy and design consultancy for the enterprise. For nearly 30 years, LDS has helped market leaders realize their most important business and people strategies through technological innovation. Our work is focused on the win-win outcome – where business performance is elevated, and where people feel valued and empowered in their work. Clients come to LDS because of our reputation for intellectual rigor, our foundation in visionary experience strategy, and our commitment to enabling digital transformation for businesses.

To learn more, visit lds.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e6a05e0-2791-4dcc-bf46-98f14a0a799e





Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for LDS jeanne@devonpr.com