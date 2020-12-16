Ushur Announces Strategic Advisory Board

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the leader in cloud-native, no-code-enabled intelligent automation solutions, today announced that it has launched a Strategic Advisory Board comprised of some of the industry's most accomplished executives and leaders from ServiceNow, MetLife, Unum, MIT Media Lab, Pure Storage, Express Scripts and Aryaka Networks.



Following Ushur's growth over the last year and its recent $25 Million Series B raise , the Advisory Board will help with go-to-market, product development, recruiting and customer-success strategies to accelerate Ushur's rapid expansion in the insurance, healthcare and financial services sectors.

"We are committed to making Ushur the leader in intelligent automation solutions for automating policy holder and member journeys for onboarding, enrollment, claims and care management across the insurance and healthcare sector," said Ushur CEO and cofounder Simha Sadasiva. "Their experience and network will be invaluable in helping us build a world-class team and accelerate our market traction."

"Ushur's no-code capabilities for automating customer journeys are making enormous impacts on insurers' operational efficiency and customer experience."

– James Kenny, former Chief Claims Officer and Head of US Group Operations, MetLife

"Ushur has always put their customers first, as demonstrated by their superb partnership in Unum's digital transformation. It's exciting to help them bring no-code workflows and conversational AI to an insurance industry that's poised and ready for innovation."

– Ted Reed, former Vice President Business Development, Unum

"Ushur is the most modern, cloud-native, no-code solution battle-tested to deliver enterprise-grade security and performance. I'm pleased to help Ushur as they continue to build best-in-class teams and technology."

– Murli Thirumale, CEO and Cofounder, Portworx (acquired by Pure Storage)

"Unlike traditional, legacy chatbot solutions that rely on static programmed rules, Ushur seamlessly weaves artificial intelligence into process automation to deliver customer interactions that are contextually relevant and deliver a great customer experience."

– Douglas Kim, Fellow at MIT Connection Sciences Institute, Investor and Independent Board Member

"Ushur has assembled a world-class team to solve some of healthcare's most pressing problems in improving efficiency while delivering the answers members need."

– Don Fotsch, COO and Cofounder, Greyscale AI and former SVP, Express Scripts

"Ushur is poised to lead in the growing market for automating the customer journeys – it's the most complete, interoperable solution in the market today. Completeness comes all the way from intelligently extracting data to automating processes to deep engagements with customers using Conversational AI."

– Sridhar Chandrashekar, Cofounder and CEO, Optio3 and former GM & VP, ServiceNow

"Many vendors claim to provide no-code automation and AI. Many vendors claim to be enterprise-ready. And many vendors claim to be customer-focused. Ushur is that rare example that delivers on all fronts. It's an extraordinary company, and I'm excited to help it reach even greater success."

– Shashi Kiran, CMO, Aryaka Networks and former Head of WW Enterprise Marketing, Cisco

The Strategic Advisory Board will meet quarterly to address product development, customer and partnership growth and recruiting goals.

About Ushur

Ushur is the complete solution for intelligent automation. Companies such as HealthSpire, Irish Life and Unum use Ushur to automate claims and broker interactions and collect missing information for member journeys over email, apps, SMS and more using conversational AI and intuitive workflows. Ushur's end-to-end platform accelerates time to value with features like a no-code visual builder, powerful tools for data extraction and integrations with back-end core systems. Ushur is headquartered in Santa Clara with an office in Bangalore and is backed by investors including Third Point Ventures and 8VC.

