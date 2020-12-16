Physical Rehabilitation Network Acquires Northern California-Based Health-Pro Physical Therapy, Inc.

Carlsbad, California, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) of Carlsbad, Calif., today announced its acquisition of Health-Pro Physical Therapy, Inc. Northern California-based Health-Pro Physical Therapy, Inc. is comprised of two traditional physical therapy and massage therapy clinics, located in Walnut Creek and Concord, California. The addition of the Health-Pro Physical Therapy, Inc. clinics into the PRN organization brings PRN's Northern California count to 11 and national clinic count to 138 clinics.

Health-Pro Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in Walnut Creek, California by Sandy Schall, PT in 2004. In 2014, Schall expanded Health-Pro Physical Therapy with the addition of the Concord clinic to better serve the greater East Bay Area. Both clinics offer a variety of services including orthopedic and sports therapy, geriatric therapy and hand therapy. The clinics also offers certified massage therapy that patients can benefit from while completing physical therapy treatment or after treatment.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Health-Pro Physical Therapy, which further represents our investment and growth commitment to becoming a premier and trusted physical care provider across the East Bay Area," said Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, PRN."

Health-Pro Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with new and existing patients to help them better understand benefits and what services will be covered by insurance. To learn more about Health-Pro Physical Therapy or to schedule an appointment, please call (925) 935-4866 (Walnut Creek) or (925) 676-1256 (Concord).

PRN would like to thank its advisors on the transaction, McDermott Will & Emery LLP., BDO USA, LLP., and FTI Consulting.

About Health-Pro Physical Therapy, Inc.

Your health affects every aspect of your life and at Health-Pro Physical Therapy, Inc., we are committed to helping you achieve the highest quality of life possible. We deliver a range of services with options to meet your individual needs. The staff at Health-Pro Physical Therapy, Inc. are professional and courteous, dedicated to putting the client's needs first. We care about our clients.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 12 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN currently supports 138 locations and over 20 brands including its PRN-affiliated clinic network in Southern California. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care.





