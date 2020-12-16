AB2 Bio Appoints Dr Djordje Filipovic as Chief Commercial Officer

Will drive commercial strategy and execution of Tadekinig alfa, currently in Phase 3



Joins AB2 Bio from Novartis and has extensive commercial and strategic experience

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB2 Bio Ltd., a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of severe systemic autoinflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Djordje Filipovic, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Dr Filipovic has more than 20 years of experience as a pharmaceutical executive, covering functions in marketing, strategy, general management at local, regional and global levels as well as in research and development. In his role as CCO of AB2 Bio, Dr Filipovic will be a key member of the Executive Team, responsible for the commercialization of Tadekinig alfa to drive the overall development and growth of the company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Djordje Filipovic to AB2 Bio, further strengthening our team as we look forward to results from our Phase 3 study of Tadekinig alfa in Primary Hemophagocytic Lymphohistocytosis, expected mid-2021," said Michael Soldan, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of AB2 Bio. "Djordje`s leadership and broad experience in launching and commercializing new medicines will be invaluable as we are building the commercial strategy and required capabilities to become a fully integrated biopharma company."

Dr Filipovic said: "I am very excited to join the AB2 Bio team at this important time in the development of the Company and to lead commercialization of Tadekinig alfa as we approach the Phase 3 readout. Tadekinig alfa has the potential to address important unmet needs both in rare, life-threatening auto-inflammatory diseases and in broader cytokine release syndromes, and thus has a significant and growing market opportunity."

Prior to joining AB2 Bio, Dr Filipovic held a number of senior roles at Novartis during his time at the company from 1992, including overseeing the development and commercialization of several key small molecules and monoclonal antibodies. He was also Chairman of the Novartis Oncology Portfolio Management Board. Dr Filipovic obtained his PhD in Biochemistry and Biophysics from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zürich.

About Tadekinig alfa

Tadekinig alfa is a novel, recombinant human interleukin-18 binding protein (IL-18 BP) inhibiting IL-18, a major proinflammatory cytokine. The Company is developing a pipeline-in-a-product opportunity with Tadekinig alfa in a wide range of IL-18 mediated diseases where hyperinflammation or ‘cytokine storm', is an issue, including COVID-19. Tadekinig alfa is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of severe orphan autoinflammatory diseases, including primary and secondary HLH and Still's disease. Tadekinig alfa has obtained EMA's Orphan Drug Designation and U.S. FDA's Orphan Drug Designation, Breakthrough Therapy and Pediatric Rare Disease Designations, making it eligible for a Priority Review Voucher

About AB2 Bio Ltd

AB2 Bio is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of severe systemic autoinflammatory diseases, including rare diseases with high unmet medical needs. AB2 Bio is building a late-stage clinical pipeline with Tadeking alfa, a novel IL-18 binding protein with established clinical proof-of-concept in three, life-threatening orphan autoinflammatory indications. The Company is also advancing Tadekinig alfa in preclinical development in oncology and COVID-19 cytokine release syndrome. AB2 Bio is located in the Innovation Park at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland. More information can be found on www.ab2bio.com.

