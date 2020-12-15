HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating SolarWinds (SWI) Knowledge of Hack in Orion Products, Encourages SWI Investors with Losses to Contact Firm Now

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Certain investors may have valuable claims. The firm also welcomes contacts by persons who may be able to assist the investigation.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether SolarWinds misled investors about the security of its IT monitoring products.

More specifically, on Dec. 13, 2020, Reuters reported hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments and the cyberspies are believed to have gotten in by surreptitiously tampering with updates released by SolarWinds, which serves government customers across the executive branch, the military, and the intelligence services.

On Dec. 14, 2020, SolarWinds announced it has evidence that the vulnerability was inserted in its Orion monitoring products and existed in updates released between March and June 2020.

This news drove the price of SolarWinds shares sharply lower.

Most recently, on Dec. 15, 2020, Reuters reported that (1) security researcher Vinoth Kumar alerted SolarWinds last year that anyone could access the company's update server by using the password "solarwinds123," and (2) Kyle Hanslovan, co-founder of cybersecurity company Huntress, noticed that even days after SolarWinds knew their software was compromised the malicious updates were still available for download.

This news drove the price of SolarWinds shares sharply lower again.

"We're focused on who at SolarWinds knew about the security vulnerabilities and when," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

