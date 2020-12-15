QIWI PLC CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Qiwi Plc

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 9, 2021



NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's") of Qiwi Plc ("Qiwi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:QIWI) securities between March 28, 2019 and December 9, 2020 inclusive (the "Class Period").

On December 10, 2020, the Company issued a press release entitled "QIWI (QIWI) Fined by Bank of Russia, Restricts Operations." Therein, Qiwi stated that "[f]rom July to December 2020, the Central Bank of Russia ('CBR'), acting in its supervisory capacity, performed a routine scheduled audit of Qiwi Bank JSC ('Qiwi Bank') for the period of July 2018 to September 2020 and, in the course of this audit, has identified certain violations and deficiencies relating primarily to reporting and record-keeping requirements."

The Company was fined RUB (Russian rubles) 11 million, or approximately USD $150,000. The release also stated that "the CBR introduced certain restrictions with respect to Qiwi Bank's operations, including, effective from December 7, 2020, the suspension or limitation of most types of payments to foreign merchants and money transfers to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts."



On this news, the Company's ADR price fell $2.80 per share, or 20%, to close at $10.79 per share on December 10, 2020.

