KINS Technology Group Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $240 Million Initial Public Offering

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KINS Technology Group Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, reflecting an upsize of 4,000,000 units. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "KINZU" beginning December 15, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,600,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.



Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "KINZ" and "KINZW," respectively.

The Company is a blank check company focused on transformational technology companies formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses

UBS Securities LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and BTIG, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.

