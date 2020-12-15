Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market Worth $25.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®

London, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, "Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market by Sensors Type (Temperature, Position, Exhaust, Pressure, Speed, Knock), Powertrain Subsystems (Engine Management, Transmission Management, Power Steering), and Vehicle Type (ICE, EV) – Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the automotive powertrain sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $25.1 billion by 2027.

The rising requirement of increasing fuel economy, increasing requirement of sensors in hybrid powertrains, and increasing demand for mid-sized cars from developing nations are major the factors driving the automotive powertrain sensors market. Moreover, rising awareness about reducing carbon footprint and stringent emission regulations provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in the automotive powertrain sensors market. However, the high development cost of automotive sensors is obstructing the growth of the market to some extent. One of the major trends expected to affect the market is the rising adoption of shared mobility and rapid transportation systems in the developed nations, due to which demand for new vehicles is expected to decrease, negatively affecting the growth of the automotive powertrain sensors market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the automotive powertrain sensors market

The effect of COVID- 19 has had a wide-scale impact on daily life and has also affected businesses ranging from small to large scale. The automotive sensor industry's impact is estimated to be higher due to declining automotive production & sales of new vehicles, disrupted automotive supply chain, and reduction in new investments.

The global demand for automotive powertrain sensors faced a huge downfall due to the worldwide shutdown of various automobile manufacturing facilities. The decreased export of motor vehicles, coupled with declining consumer buying power due to the pandemic's economic downfall, has severely affected the automotive sensors market in general. The pandemic has also hugely affected the automotive supply chain due to lockdowns prevailed in many regions worldwide. The powertrain sensors industry's supply chain faces a lack of raw material, a shift of manufacturing facilities to other countries, cash crises, and declined customer demand.

Overall, the automotive powertrain sensors market has faced a significant downfall due to low demand for automotive and disrupted supply chain, and the market is expected to be negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on powertrain subsystem, in 2020, the engine management segment is projected to account for the largest share of the overall automotive powertrain sensors market. The large share of this segment is mainly because the engine converts the chemical energy into mechanical energy using various moving parts that need to be monitored for increasing efficiency and reducing emissions. Hence, pressure, position, speed, and temperature sensors are used for engine management in the powertrain.

Based on vehicle type, in 2020, the internal combustion engines segment is poised to command the largest share of the overall automotive powertrain sensors market. The OEMs worldwide are increasingly trying to track and monitor every aspect of the engine to make them more fuel-efficient and ensure lower emissions, due to which automotive powertrain sensors for internal combustion engines will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on sensor type, the position sensors segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of powertrain position sensors is attributed to the rising adoption of emerging technologies in automotive products, such as electric power steering, traction inverters, automatic transmissions, and anti-lock braking systems. Apart from these, position sensors are also increasingly installed in gearbox assemblies to monitor the torque delivered at each gear position and optimize shifting to deliver maximum power.

This research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia & CIS, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Thailand, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia-Pacific region is projected to command the largest share of the overall automotive powertrain sensors market, followed by Europe and North America. The large share of the Asia-Pacific region is majorly because of the fastest-growing economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, due to which the purchasing power of the consumer in this region is high, and there is a huge demand for automobiles from this region.

The key players operating in the automotive powertrain sensors market are Texas Instruments (U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Infenion Technologies (Germany), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), HELLA GmbH & Co. (Germany), Valeo (France), CTS Corporation (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Delphi Technologies (U.K.), PCB Piezotronics Inc. (U.S.)., STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), and TE Connectivity (Switzerland) among others.

SCOPE

Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market, by Sensor Type

Temperature Sensors

Thermocouple Thermistor Silicon

Position Sensors

Capacitive Inductive Magnetic

Exhaust Sensors

Lambda/Oxygen Sensors Nitrogen Sensors Soot Sensors Ammonia Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Fluid Concentration Sensors

Knock Sensors

Speed Sensors

Torque Sensors

Current Sensors

Voltage Sensors

Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market, by Powertrain Subsystem

Engine Management Sensors

Pressure Sensors Fluid Concentration Sensors Position Sensors Temperature Sensors Exhaust Sensors Knock Sensors

Transmission Management Sensors

Speed Sensors Position Sensors Temperature Sensors Pressure Sensors

Power Steering Sensors

Torque Sensors Speed Sensors Position Sensors Temperature Sensors



Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market, by Vehicle Type

Internal Combustion Engine

Passenger

Pressure Sensors Position Sensors Temperature Sensors Exhaust Sensors Speed Sensors Others Light Commercial Vehicle

Pressure Sensors Position Sensors Temperature Sensors Exhaust Sensors Speed Sensors Others Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Pressure Sensors Position Sensors Temperature Sensors Exhaust Sensors Speed Sensors Others

Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Speed Sensors Torque Sensors Current Sensors Voltage Sensors Position Sensors Temperature Sensors Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Speed Sensors Torque Sensors Current Sensors Voltage Sensors Position Sensors Temperature Sensors Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Speed Sensors Torque Sensors Current Sensors Voltage Sensors Position Sensors Temperature Sensors Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Speed Sensors Torque Sensors Current Sensors Voltage Sensors Position Sensors Temperature Sensors



Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market, by Geography

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe

Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Japan China South Korea India Thailand Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

