Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of WinFirst Financial Corp. and Subsidiary, WinFirst Bank

Globe Newswire  
December 15, 2020 6:00am   Comments
Share:

MOOREFIELD, W.V., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") (NASDAQ:SMMF) announces completion, effective December 15, 2020, of the acquisition by its subsidiary Summit Community Bank, Inc. of WinFirst Financial Corp. and its subsidiary, WinFirst Bank, headquartered in Winchester, Kentucky.

The former WinFirst Bank offices will continue to operate under that name until late-May 2021, after which they will operate under the name Summit Community Bank.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 43 banking locations.   

Contact:  Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone: (304) 530-0552
Email:  rtissue@summitfgi.com




 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com