Pantone's 2021 Colors of the Year Captured by Bendheim Glass Products

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pantone's 2021 Colors of the Year, Illuminating and Ultimate Gray, are captured in durable, luminous architectural glass manufactured by Bendheim.

Each year, the Pantone Color Institute selects the color that will best reflect the year ahead. This year marks only the second time two colors have been selected.

"It's a combination that speaks to the resilience, the optimism and hope and positivity that we need, as we reset, renew and reimagine and reinvent," Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a video call along with Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman.

Bendheim's easy-to-clean and sanitize architectural glass in the Illuminating color selected by Pantone is already in use. In Washington D.C., City Market at O Street features Bendheim's polished, low-iron laminated safety glass. The 1 million square-foot urban infill project in downtown Washington includes more than 87,000 square feet of retail space, nearly 600 residential units and 500 parking spaces.

Illuminating is described as "a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power,'' Pantone said on its website. Ultimate Gray is "emblematic of solid and dependable elements which are everlasting and provide a firm foundation."

For more than 20 years, Pantone's Color of the Year has influenced product development and purchasing decisions in industries such as fashion, home furnishings, industrial design, product packaging, and graphic design. In 2016, Pantone selected Rose Quartz and Serenity as the Colors of the Year. Classic Blue was selected as the 2020 Color of the Year.

Bendheim has responded to the color trends emerging from Pantone and the company's own consultative design work with leading architecture and design professionals, continuously expanding its colored glass catalogue. Bendheim's in-house back-painting and lamination capabilities facilitate quick turn-around on new and custom design products. For more information, please visit www.bendheim.com/pro.

Attachments





Thomas Renner Catalyst Marketing Communications 203-348-7541 trenner@catalystmc.com