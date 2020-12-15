Palletizer Market to Reach USD 2.16 billion by 2027; Rising Consumer Awareness to Contribute Impetus to Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global palletizer market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.16 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing knowledge about product quality and standard among consumers coupled with high disposable income will enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Palletizer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Robotic, Low Level or Floor Level and High-Level), By Product Type (Bag, Case, Bag, Pail and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Others (Chemical, Automotive, etc.) and Geographical Forecasts, 2020-2027" . The report further observes that the market stood at USD 1.63 billion in 2019 and is exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% between 2020 and 2027.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/palletizer-market-104445





The coronavirus incident has caused colossal loss to several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The report on the palletizer market incorporates, important understandings of the market, all-inclusive data about prominent players, distinguished facts and figures, latest developments, key drivers and restraints along with imperative information about dominant regions. Moreover, the report also provides a brief study regarding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic impact on the industry.





Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/palletizer-market-104445





Market Driver :

Adoption of Human Machine Interface (HMI) to Boost Growth

The increasing implementation of human-machine interface (MHI) in the manufacturing sector will bolster the growth of the market. The human machine interface (MHI) reconfigures the palletizing machinery for handling pallet patterns, multiple product layers, and various case sizes. Moreover, robotic palletizing safeguards continuous motion at the end of the line process. Thus, increasing the output and decreasing downtime of palletizers. The manufacturers are adopting marketing strategies to improve the implementation of automated palletizers and achieve higher production rates. For instance, in August 2019, PremierTech collaborated with Bühler Group to develop industrial flexible packaging solutions including, automated food-safe bagging, palletizing, and other solutions. Both companies are working together to build a manufacturing plant in China by 2020.

Government Backing for Machines Supply to Stabilize Market During Coronavirus

The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals & healthcare products has subsequently boosted the necessity for machines to improve production capacity, which, in turn, can aid the growth of the market amid COVID-19. The health emergency has simultaneously enhanced the prospects for pick-and-place robotic palletizers. The rising government support for the supply of machines will have a tremendous impact on the market during the pandemic. For instance, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) is continuously monitoring the overall impact on the palletizing and packaging industry through its services.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/palletizer-market-104445





Regional Analysis :

Thriving E-commerce Business to Facilitate Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to develop fundamentally during the forecast period owing to the strong economic growth and booming commerce activity in the region. The presence of leading manufacturers such as A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation, BW Packaging Systems, Krones AG, KHS Group, and others. Europe is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period owing to the well-established market in Italy and Germany. The Italian Government's Industry 4.0 incentive scheme is expected to aid the growth of palletizers in Italy. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of the automatic palletizing machine in the commercial and manufacturing sector across India, China, and some south-east Asian countries.

Notable Development :

January 2020: Fanuc America, a subsidiary of Fanuc Corporation, displayed its ‘M-410iC/110 palletizing robot' and ‘DR-3iB food-grade delta robot' at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) 2020. The newly ‘M-410iC/110 robots' picks cases from a conveyor and palletizes mixed layer unit loads. It is designed for high-volume production in bag, bottle, and case palletizing operations.

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Palletizer Market:

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Germany)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Toptier (U.S.)

COLUMBIA (India)

Ehcolo (Denmark)

A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell Intelligrated (U.S.)

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Krones AG (Germany)

BW Packaging Systems (U.S.)

KUKA AG (Germany)

BEUMER GROUP (Germany)

Columbia/Okura LLC (U.S.)

Estun Automation Co., Ltd. (China)

Brillopack (U.K.)

KHS Group (Germany)

Rothe Packtech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Container Automation System (U.S.)

PremierTech (Canada)

Fanuc Corporation (Oshino-mura, Japan)





Quick Buy- Palletizer Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104445





Major Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Force Analysis Global Palletizer Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

Overview

Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in the public domain and/or on paid databases)

Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix

Global Palletizer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

By Technology (Value) Robotic Palletizers Low Level or Floor Level Palletizers High Level Palletizers By Product Type (Value) Bulk Case Bag Pail By Application (Value) Food & Beverage Cosmetic & Personal Care Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Others (Chemical, Automotive, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



TOC Continued..





Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/palletizer-market-104445





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V), By Application (Mining, Logistics, Construction, Food & Beverage, Natural Resources, Manufacturing, Others (Agriculture, etc.)) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Dump Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Articulated, Rigid), By End-Use Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Cranes Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Mobile, Fixed, Marine), By End-User Industry (Construction, Mining, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, Road Building Equipment, Civil Engineering Equipment, Crushing and Screening Equipment and Other Equipment), By Application (Residential, Commercial & Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-palletizer-market-10314



