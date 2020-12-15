Green Tea Market to Hit USD 23.66 Billion by 2027; Increasing Popularity of Functional Beverages among Working Populations to Stoke Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green tea market size is projected to reach USD 23.66 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Increasing research into the potential benefits of this tea in fighting the coronavirus is expected to open new avenues of expansion for this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Green Tea Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Form (Tea Bags, Loose Leaves, Loose Powder, Ready-to-drink, and Capsules & Tablets), Flavor (Flavored and Unflavored), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Retail) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027". With the COVID-19 vaccine still being developed, medical researchers are intensely engaged in finding alternative cost-effective treatment and prevention methods to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. This tea has emerged as a promising disease-fighting mechanism owing to its natural detoxifying properties and chemicals. For example, according to researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, extracts from green and black tea have antiviral properties and can destroy the protein structure of the virus. Similarly, the UPASI Tea Research Institute in Tamil Nadu has collaborated with the Tea Board of India to investigate the antiviral potential of Theaflavins-3, a compound commonly found in catechins in green tea, for controlling the coronavirus. Thus, a growing body of research exploring the possibility of fighting COVID-19 with green tea consumption will support the growth of this market.

The report states that the global market value was at USD 12.80 billion in 2019 and also provides the following:

Holistic examination of the factors driving and constraining market growth;

Actionable insights into the individual market segments;

Thorough profiling and study of key market players and their growth strategies; and

Exhaustive analysis of the regional dynamics influencing the market.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Green Tea Market are:

Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

Shangri La Tea Company (Nevada, U.S.)

Numi, Inc. (California, U.S.)

The Bigelow Tea Company (Connecticut, U.S.)

Unilever plc (London, U.K.)

The Republic of Tea, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Tazo Tea Company (Washington, U.S.)

East West Tea Company, LLC (Oregon, U.S.)

Associated British Foods plc (London, U.K.)





Restraining Factor

Damaging Effects of Climate Change on Tea Production to Hamper Market Growth

The green tea market growth is expected to major hurdles created by the adverse effects of climate change and global warming. According to research conducted by Tufts University and the Montana State University in 2016, changing rainfall patterns across Northeast India and Southern China, two of the largest tea-producing regions in the world, are likely to decrease yields from tea farms. A survey conducted by researchers from these universities in Assam showed that tea farmers in the state are getting increasingly concerned about the shorter growing season for tea, which will inevitably affect the quality of the final product. International bodies are taking measures to tackle the climate-related challenges facing the tea industry and threatening the livelihoods of several tea-growers.





For example, in 2012, a Consultation on Climate Change and Its Implication on the World Tea Economy was held in Sri Lanka and a Working Group was formed to submit recommendations to deal with the implications of climate change on tea. The production of this tea is expected to undergo considerable stress in the next few decades as a result of climate change, which may hamper the long-term growth prospects of this market.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Tighten Its Hold on the Market with Increasing Green Tea Production

Asia Pacific, with market size of USD 8.70 billion in 2019, is expected to dominate the green tea market share during the forecast period on account of the increasing production of this type of tea in the region. India and China are two of the leading tea producers in the world and advancements in plantation agriculture in the two countries have enhanced tea yields in two countries. Moreover, its consumption in China is extremely high, which further favors the regional market growth.

North America is generating attractive growth opportunities for market players owing to the rising awareness about the health advantages of green tea among consumers. The high prevalence of lifestyle-induced disorders such as obesity and diabetes has also contributed to the growing popularity of this tea in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Launch of Innovative Flavors by Key Players to Elevate Market Potential



The green tea market is dominated by the presence of a few key players and their expansion strategies. The most preferred among these is the introduction of novel flavors and products for tea aficionados and capture the increasing health consciousness among consumers. The aim behind this strategy is to attract more customers and broaden sales horizons.





Key Industry Developments:

November 2019: Unilever-owned Lipton released ‘REALI-TEAS', a limited edition herbal tea line under its Wellness brand, to offer consumers an option to prevent developing cough and cold during the holiday season.

Unilever-owned Lipton released ‘REALI-TEAS', a limited edition herbal tea line under its Wellness brand, to offer consumers an option to prevent developing cough and cold during the holiday season. July 2019: The Bigelow Tea Company announced the launch of three new flavors under its Bigelow Benefits product range – Benefits LEAN AND FIT, Benefits FOCUS, and Benefits STRESS-FREE – featuring rose and mint herbal tea, Moringa and black tea, and citrus & oolong tea.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Form Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) 4.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 4.5.2 Supply Chain Challenges 4.5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Green Tea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast

By Form Tea Bags Loose Leaves Loose Powder Ready-to-drink Capsules & Tablets By Flavor Flavored Unflavored By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





