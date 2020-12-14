UAES and ROHM Hold Opening Ceremony for a Joint Laboratory on SiC Technology

Kyoto, Japan and Santa Clara, CA, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM, together with Chinese Tier 1 comprehensive automotive manufacturer United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES), recently held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint laboratory on SiC technology at UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China.

SiC power devices are being increasingly adopted in the fields of electric vehicles, infrastructure, environment / energy, and industrial equipment. This is due, in large part, to the advantages they provide over silicon-based power devices such as IGBTs, including significantly reduced loss during both switching and conduction, along with support for higher temperature operation.

Since 2015, UAES and ROHM have been collaborating and carrying out detailed technical exchanges on automotive applications utilizing SiC power devices. After several years of technical exchanges, automotive products incorporating ROHM SiC power devices were released earlier this year.

The new joint laboratory contains important equipment required for device and application evaluation in automotive, such as onboard chargers and DC/DC converters. This will allow ROHM and UAES to strengthen their partnership and accelerate development of innovative power solutions centered on SiC.

Mr. Guo Xiaolu, Deputy General Manager, United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd., "With ROHM, which has been introducing SiC power devices since 2015, we have strengthened our collaboration, including top management. And after many years of technical exchanges, we are pleased to announce the successful development and mass production of SiC-equipped automotive applications this year. The establishment of this joint laboratory is a testament to the deepening relationship between our two companies, and we can look forward to further technical support through this new comprehensive facility."

Dr. Kazuhide Ino, CSO and Senior Director of Power Device Business, ROHM Co., Ltd., "We are pleased to have established a joint laboratory with UAES, a leading manufacturer of automotive applications. As a leading supplier of SiC power devices, ROHM develops industry-leading devices and has a proven track record of providing power solutions that combine peripheral components such as driver ICs. In the rapidly expanding automotive sector, as research tailored to customer needs and market trends becomes an important factor, we will continue to strengthen our partnership through this joint research lab and contribute to technical innovation in the automotive sector with power solutions centered on SiC."

About UAES (United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd.)

UAES, a comprehensive automotive Tier 1 manufacturer, was established as a joint venture by Robert Bosch and Zhonglian Automobile Electronics Systems Co., Ltd. (a Chinese company affiliated with SAIC). Founded in 1995, it has since gained a large share in the Chinese market for engine control units and powertrain systems for gas-powered vehicles, and from 2009 has focused on developing applications for electric vehicles, including the main inverters. For more information, please visit UAES' official website: www.uaes.com

About ROHM

ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958. From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network. Our strengths in the analog and power markets allow us to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e., transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices, as well as driver ICs that maximize their performance. Please visit ROHM's website for more information: www.rohm.com

Terminology

IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor)

A power transistor that combines the high-speed switching characteristics of a MOSFET with the low conduction loss of a bipolar transistor.

Conduction and Switching Losses

Losses inevitably occur in transistors such as MOSFETs and IGBTs due to their particular device structure. Conduction loss is generated by the internal resistance component when current flows (ON state) through the device. Switching loss occurs when the conduction state of the device is switched (during switching operation).

Attachment





Travis Moench ROHM Semiconductor 858.625.3600 tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com Heather Savage BWW Communications 720.295.0260 heather.savage@bwwcomms.com