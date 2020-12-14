Provincial Court escalates Covid precautions

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provincial Court of Alberta is moving more services online and delaying some proceedings in an effort to reduce the risks posed by the surging number of Covid-19 cases in the province.



As of Monday, December 14, a majority of matters will either be handled remotely, or will be dealt with at a later date. In-custody matters and matters for which there is an urgent need for the court's attention will be prioritized. More details can be found in the attached background document.

"Throughout this pandemic, the Provincial Court of Alberta has worked to ensure the safety of everyone in our courthouses. As the virus has surged all across Alberta over the past three weeks, it has become clear that we need to do more to address these risks," Provincial Court of Alberta Chief Judge Derek Redman said. "Albertans have a right to a judicial system that provides expedient and fair rulings, but this can't come at the cost of health and safety."

The new measures include:

No traffic court matters will be dealt with in person.

Circuit court dockets will be handled remotely, and no personal attendance will be allowed.

Low-complexity out-of-custody trials (other than domestic violence) that are scheduled between December 14, 2020 and January 8, 2021 will be adjourned to new dates.

At regional courts, family and child protection docket matters will proceed remotely.

At regional courts, civil matters will be heard remotely.

At regional courts, youth matters will be heard remotely.

A complete and detailed description of all the safety measures being taken by the Provincial Court of Alberta can be found in the attached background document.

The Provincial Court of Alberta is the busiest court in Alberta, with 95 per cent of all matters beginning and ending at the Provincial Court level. Every year, more than 500,000 people interact with the Provincial Court of Alberta in some way, either as a witness, as a lawyer, as a defendant, or as a plaintiff. For most Albertans, the Provincial Court is a primary point of contact with the justice system.

For more information, contact:

Olav Rokne

Senior Communication Advisor

Provincial Court of Alberta

olav.rokne@albertacourts.ca

780-203-3490

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/79a6598d-74c0-442f-bdc9-7acdf01fe099



