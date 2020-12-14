Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WashREIT to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, February 11th

Globe Newswire  
December 14, 2020 4:16pm   Comments
Share:

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE), a leading owner of multifamily and commercial properties in the Washington Metro area, will release fourth quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

The conference call will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-407-9205
International Toll Number: 201-689-8054

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, February 26, 2021, at 11:00 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010
International Toll Number: 919-882-2331
Conference ID: 38951

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins
Phone: 202-774-3200
E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com