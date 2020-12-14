WashREIT to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, February 11th

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE), a leading owner of multifamily and commercial properties in the Washington Metro area, will release fourth quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, February 11, 2021.



The conference call will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-407-9205 International Toll Number: 201-689-8054

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, February 26, 2021, at 11:00 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 919-882-2331 Conference ID: 38951

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins

Phone: 202-774-3200

E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com



