Rab Appoints First-Ever National Sales Manager Ahead of Ambitious New Year

Louisville, CO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rab, an industry leader in merging the development of quality outdoor gear and apparel with sustainability and environmental awareness, announced today that it has named Ryan Krusemark as the company's first-ever National Sales Manager as it looks to build on its success and expand its North American footprint in 2021.





Krusemark will be based out of his hometown of Livingston, Mont., and will oversee all U.S. sales for Equip, the parent company of both Rab and Lowe Alpine, placing a proven outdoor industry veteran atop the companies' vast network of regional sales representatives.





"We are thrilled to have Ryan join the Equip US team and I cannot think of a better fit for the Rab and Lowe Alpine brands," said Rab US Country Manager Jon Frederick. "Ryan is highly regarded throughout the industry and he brings a wealth of sales experience to the team along with a passion for providing true support for our retail partners. Ryan will be leading our team of independent reps as we continue to introduce premium and sustainable products to specialty retailers and customers across the country."





A respected sales professional with deep wholesale connections, Krusemark joins Rab after 14 years with outdoor apparel company Kuhl, including the past 10 as the company's Director of Sales.





"I'm really excited to be working for an independently owned company, and I'm excited to be working for a company that has the kind of integrity that Rab has," Krusemark said. "It seems like every retailer I speak with really wants Rab to win in this industry, and retailers really respect the brand. And to have all of those things in one company is pretty rare. I'm very excited to join the team."





Kursemark will be tasked with introducing a robust new line of technical, eco-approved jackets and pants as Rab continues to expand its "Masters of Insulation" category. Chief among the new lines are the Cubit and Xenair jackets, which have already drawn rave reviews. The Cubit stretch down jacket (above, right) is a light and packable down hoody combines Pertex® 3DWeave pre-woven baffle technology with recycled hydrophobic down and stretch fabric, while the Xenair Alpine jacket (below, right) offers intelligent synthetic insulation and controlled air permeable fabric, and is built for varied mountain conditions.





Rab also further cemented its commitment to long-term sustainability when its parent company Equip received certification as a Climate Neutral Company in November, and the company has also committed to achieve Net Zero by 2030. Climate Neutral means Rab will reduce emissions and balance any remaining emissions through carbon credits, while Net Zero means Rab will not release more non-avoidable Greenhouse Gas Emissions into the atmosphere than it neutralises with actual carbon removal.





Equip companies have already switched to 100 percent renewable energy in their head office and UK distribution center, and switched their sales fleets to plug-in hybrids or full electric vehicles. Rab has also switched to recycled fabrics and insulation both with synthetics and to P.U.R.E. down with some of the company's Cirrus and Micolight lines, and the company has pledged to remove plastic or switch to a minimum of 50 percent recycled plastic packaging by Spring/Summer 21.





About Rab®

It was here in Northern England in 1981 that celebrated climbing innovator, and adventurer Rab Carrington set up the equipment company that bears his name today. His goal was simple: to make an honest, rugged climbing kit that could perform at the highest level. Every Rab® piece was created by hand and rigorously tested by the man himself or friends and fellow climbers encountering the most extreme conditions. We make rugged, high-performance mountain clothing and equipment that give you absolute protection, comfort, and freedom on the hill, crag, or peak. We use cutting edge materials as well as time-tested ones such as premium quality European down. Nothing fancy or over-engineered – just honest, hard-working pieces that you'd rather repair than replace. By climbers for climbers.







