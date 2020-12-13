SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FireEye, Inc. - FEYE

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FireEye, Inc. ("FireEye or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FEYE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether FireEye and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 8, 2020, post-market, FireEye disclosed that it "recently was attacked by a highly sophisticated cyber threat actor, one whose discipline, operational security, and techniques lead us to believe it was a state-sponsored attack." FireEye advised that "[t]he attackers tailored their world-class capabilities specifically to target and attack FireEye" and "primarily sought information related to certain government customers. While the attacker was able to access some of our internal systems, at this point in our investigation, we have seen no evidence that the attacker exfiltrated data from our primary systems that store customer information from our incident response or consulting engagements or the metadata collected by our products in our dynamic threat intelligence systems."

On this news, FireEye's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 9, 2020.

