Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
December 11, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock, payable on January 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2021.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Tiziana Figliolia
Tiziana.figliolia@interdigital.com
+1 (302) 300-1857


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com