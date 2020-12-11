Arvinas to Host Webcast Presentation of New Clinical Data from ARV-471 and ARV-110 PROTAC® Protein Degrader Development Programs

– Event to be webcast live on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that it will host a live webcast presentation on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide clinical program updates for its PROTAC® protein degraders ARV-471 and ARV-110. The presentation will include updates from the Phase 1 dose escalation studies of ARV-471 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER positive / HER2 negative breast cancer and ARV-110 in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. The event will also include an overview of the recently initiated Phase 2 dose expansion study for ARV-110.



The live webcast presentation will be available here or on the Company's website at www.arvinas.com under Events + Presentations. To access the event via dial-in, please dial (844) 467-7654 (domestic) or (602) 563-8497 (international) and refer to conference ID 9681734. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Arvinas website following the presentation.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

