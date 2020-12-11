Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 per Share

Globe Newswire  
December 11, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 28, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021.

About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2019 annual net sales of more than $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

﻿CONTACT:
Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com