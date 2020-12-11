BSX STOCK DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation– BSX

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) between April 24, 2019 and November 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System's product delivery system was dysfunctional and threatened the continued viability of the entire product line; as a result, the Company had materially overstated the continued commercial viability and profitability of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System; and as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 2, 2021.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

