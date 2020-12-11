THC Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Key Management Talent, and Board Expansion

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking publicly traded technology company whose mission statement is "Better Health through the Science of Nature", today announced that as part of its evolving business and drive to increase shareholder value, it has implemented an executive hire and expanded its Board of Directors



LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Parker Mitchell will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer and join the Board of Directors of THC Therapeutics immediately. Mr. Mitchell is an alumnus of The State University of New York at Buffalo and has been working with public companies for the better part of the last decade. Over the last five years, Mr. Mitchell has helped publicly traded companies by putting their company's story and opportunities in front of the investing public. Mr. Mitchell has helped raise over a hundred million dollars for publicly traded companies over the last five years. Through his niche business experience, and relationships with hedge funds and high-net worth investors, he intends to do the same for THCT.

Mr. Mitchell stated, "I am honored for the opportunity to be CEO of THC Therapeutics; I will work every day to bring the dHydronator® to market and generate revenue as this is the most important goal of my job as CEO. By bringing our patented technology to market we hope to cement THCT as a competitive publicly traded cannabis company. These steps should be a tremendous driver for shareholder value. Brandon Romanek and I will continue to expand the management team, and board of directors, as we forward our vision of advancing health and wellness for all. This is only the beginning."

Mr. Mitchell also stated, "I plan to build on the tremendous amount of work the company has already completed on the dHydronator® and bring the final steps of commercialization to fruition. Mr. Romanek has done a great job since he took the company public via a reverse merger three years ago. The accomplishments of the past 36 months have brought the company to the point of expansion where more talent is needed. In addition to the dHydronator®, I will pursue investors, partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen our position in the market. For these reasons, I believe THCT is an extremely undervalued company, and I'm excited to see where a little push can take us."

Mr. Brandon Romanek, the Founder of THC Therapeutics, will assume the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Romanek stated, "I am excited and blessed to welcome Mr. Mitchell to the team; he's an exceptional talent in the realm of publicly traded companies and will serve THCT to the best of his abilities. My transition to Chairman could not be more welcome. I will continue to provide oversight for the development of THCT, anticipated deal flow, raising capital, and leveraging Mr. Mitchell's talent to expand opportunities for the company."

About THC Therapeutics

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT) is focused on developing their patented dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of cannabis while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs; it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it can reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company may also focus some of its future operations on participation in cannabis-testing lab facilities and developing personal wellness centers. The Company is seeking partnerships in the Cannabis & Health/Wellness industries in the United States & Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the cannabis industry, the performance of management, actions of government regulators and vendors, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

