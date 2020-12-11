Market Overview

Holding(s) in Company

Globe Newswire  
December 11, 2020
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Amryt Pharma plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Stonepine Capital Management, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Bend, Oregon, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name NA
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 08/12/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10/12/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached NA 5.3% 5.3% 178,801,593
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 NA NA NA  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
         
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A    
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
ADS NA NA 9,402,010 5.3%
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 9,402,010 5.3%
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jon M. Plexico NA 5.3% 5.3%
Stonepine Capital
Management, LLC		 NA 5.3% 5.3%
       
Timothy P. Lynch NA 5.3% 5.3%
Stonepine Capital
Management, LLC		 NA 5.3% 5.3%
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder NA
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completion Bend, Oregon, USA
Date of completion 10/12/2020


Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)
 
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities)  
Contact address (registered office for legal entities)  
E-Mail  
Phone number / Fax number  
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)		  
   
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name  
Contact address  
E-Mail  
Phone number / Fax number  
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)  
 
C: Additional information
 

Please send the completed form together with this annex to the FCA at the following email
address: Majorshareholdings@fca.org.uk. Please send in Microsoft Word format if possible.


