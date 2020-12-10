Clifford Law Files Lawsuit Against Dental Clinic for Cameras Found in Bathroom

Chicago, IL, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clifford Law Offices filed lawsuits on behalf of 11 individuals against Aspen Dental Clinic in Crestwood for two hidden cameras found in a unisex employees' bathroom.

The lawsuits, which allege negligent hiring, negligent supervision, negligent retention of one of its employees who allegedly placed the two hidden cameras sometime in September 2020, until an employee discovered one of them on Oct. 22, 2020. The second camera in the bathroom was found a few days later by a female employee. The complaints also allege intrusion of seclusion under Illinois law.

The 11 lawsuits filed in Cook County Circuit Court represent dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and a dental marketing person who apparently were videotaped without their knowledge while using the clinic's bathroom over an approximate three-week period.

The employee, a dental hygienist, is alleged to have placed the hidden cameras there and has been criminally charged for his actions. He apparently had a criminal record prior to his two-month employment at the Aspen Dental Clinic located at 13442 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, but owners and supervisors there never conducted a proper or thorough background check of the employee prior to his hiring or during his employment there.

Two of the employees, Dr. Trent Jones, D.M.D., and Alyssa Raine, a dental assistant, quit their jobs with the Aspen Dental Clinic due to the mental and emotional distress they suffered from such outrageous actions.

TWO FORMER EMPLOYEES OF ASPEN CLINIC AND CLIFFORD LAW OFFICES' ATTORNEY JOSEPH ROUKE SPOKE AT A ZOOM PRESS CONFERENCE on THURSDAY DECEMBER 10th. The employees made statements and were available for questions.

The defendants named in the lawsuit include the nationwide corporation, Aspen Dental Management, as well as the owner of the Crestwood clinic, Dr. Abigail Brier, D.M.D, and her corporation, ABD Dental Management, Inc.

For further information, contact Clifford Law Offices Communications Partner Pamela Sakowicz Menaker at 847-721-0909 (cell).

Trent Jones, D.M.D v Aspen Dental Management Inc.

Alyssa Raine v Aspen Dental Management Inc.

Trent Jones D. M. D Statement

Alyssa Raine Statement

Press Conference Video

Attachments





Pamela Sakowicz Menaker Clifford Law Offices 847-721-0909 pammenaker@cliffordlaw.com