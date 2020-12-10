Hollywall Entertainment Inc. Signs Agreement to Acquire Omnipoint Technology Group

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC:HWAL), advances its footprint into the technology sector, with the acquisition of a top U.S. Telecommunications company, Omnipoint Technology, Inc., headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, with locations in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, GA, and New York City.



Through the formation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, (HW Vision), HWAL will offer state of the art services to an ever growing nationwide digital marketplace to include affordable high-speed internet access, tele-health, energy, web conferencing, domain and hosting, IOT, managed internet services, video broadcasting and nationwide unlimited talk, text and data cellular phone plans.

HW Vision in conjunction with its Omnipoint Technology partner has created and developed a unique brand of streaming media programming, along with live​ television and on-demand content, to also include programming from HWAL's entertainment library and educational programming, as well as its newly developed signature branded HW Vision Cellular ​equipment and services throughout its network(s) to residential homes and commercial businesses. The HWVision​ brand will be introduced and available for purchase to the U.S. marketplace in January 2021.

HWAL is a minority majority-controlled consortium enterprise company led by its founder and President/CEO Darnell Sutton, a highly recognized visionary and award-winning business and social leader.

HWAL's focused mission supports the growth of U.S. minority business​ enterprises (MBEs) owned and operated by African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, and Pacific Islanders and their​ communities, by delivering its 5G networks and broadband connected products and services.

HWAL continues to expand its business enterprise to numerous city and state municipalities and government agencies throughout the country, including: Washington, D.C., New York, Virginia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas and California, as well as within the Blackbelt regions of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and North Carolina leading the way in developing and implementing solutions to work towards closing the broadband digital divide ​​that has been forced upon the most vulnerable in underserved urban and rural communities nationwide.

Hollywall Development Company (HWDC) is a subsidiary of HWAL which specializes in the design, build and management of 5G fiber networks.

HWDC employment growth opportunities continue to attract the industry's best and brightest and most seasoned corporate executives to join its staff, as well as its ongoing efforts to develop highly effective and profitable strategic partnerships with investment banks, global capital funds, public financial and wealth management firms, construction and engineering companies, telecommunications companies, federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofits, faith-based organizations and housing authorities.

HWDC builds, restores and creates "smart" cities/communities and fiber networks throughout the U.S. HWDC services, initiatives and investments include broadband and 5G networks, IOT, smart city technologies, energy, tele-medicine, tele-education, transportation, clean water, waste management and the development of green environments.

HWDC continues to proudly partner with and embrace the development of companies that are certified by MBE, (Minority Business Enterprise), WBE (Women's Business Enterprises) and SDVOSB (Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business).

HWDC's key Initiatives include:

Design, engineer, construct and operate and provide Rural and Urban Wireless and Broadband Telecommunications Network Infrastructure.

Involve public-private partnerships.





Foster, develop and implement entrepreneurial and economic development opportunities for minority business enterprises (MBEs).





Provide business training, incubating, occupation training and mentoring programs to minority business enterprises (MBEs).





Promote the growth and global competitiveness of minority business enterprises (MBEs).





Work in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBUCs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) to solve the broadband deployment challenges in vulnerable communities and remain competitive in the digital economy and to promote them as hubs of digital applications and innovation with the expansion of broadband networks across HBCU campuses and throughout the rural South.





Install Rural Broadband Connectivity throughout agriculture communities to enable farmers to maintain and increase sustainable agricultural production and to use digital tools essential for smarter planting, harvesting and marketing.





During this Covid Pandemic, increase the availability of telemedicine, distance learning, and telebanking services to underserved rural and urban communities.





HWDC-GOV continues to grow and expand its U.S. Governmental Affairs and Lobby Division portfolio with its highly specialized representations of the telco industries top and mid-tier telecommunications companies nationwide in their approach to develop broadband networks throughout city and state municipalities by creating sustainable and profitable partnerships with national public works companies and federal agencies through its highly successful ability in negotiating long term approaches towards building healthy business to business enterprise partnerships which lead to both the company and municipalities mutual benefit on behalf of the communities which they both serve.

Timothy Paul, President of Omnipoint Technology, states, "Omnipoint is pleased to join the HW Vision family. It's perfect timing to expand our footprint while bringing our new affiliate marketing opportunity, which will provide jobs and income opportunities to communities across America. Together, we aim to help close the digital divide and expand into both rural and urban markets."

Darnell Sutton, President/CEO of Hollywall, states, "We will faithfully remain steadfast and committed to our work to deliver on our promised mission of Fiber to the People​™, inviting a beacon light of hope to inspire those that live within the fringes of some our nation's most devalued and disenfranchised communities, who continue to endure the suffrages from the lack of internet access symbiotic of the ever-widening digital divide. We as a nation of all races, color, and creed must come together in unity and take a firm stand against all racial and social injustices, or sadly, we will remain enthralled within the midst of one of the greatest challenges of a spiraling disparity that will no doubt eventually adversely affect an entire new generation who will inherit unprecedented economic downturns and overall unrest, exasperated by the devastation of the Covid19 Pandemic, which has further caused an unprecedented and glaring effect on our nation's most vulnerable and underserved communities.

"As quoted by Martin Luther King, ‘...The time has come for an all-out assault on​ poverty. The rich nations must use their vast resources of wealth to develop the underdeveloped, school the unschooled and feed the unfed…'

"Let us heed to this time-honored clarion call, as the challenge yet remains for all to consider coming together and embrace one another in peaceful cooperation ... allowing our newfound cooperation to shine a bright light on a new path for a coming and future brilliant generation who prayerfully will take up the mantle we have started and continue to build the bridge that will eventually end the Digital Divide once and for all...Fiber to the People​​!™"

About Omnipoint Technology

Omnipoint is an award-winning Internet Service Provider and Network Operator based in the U.S. Omnipoint was established in 2015 to offer a better standard of broadband and technology services nationwide and to give their customers the best possible support, while still offering industry leading prices and outstanding value for money. Omnipoint is the 88th fixed wireless provider in the U.S. and has established partnerships with AT&T, Verizon, and Frontier Communications, which allows for rapid deployment and expansion throughout the U.S.

As a Certified Minority Business, Omnipoint Technology has put together a world-class team with more than 150 years of combined experience in the telecommunications industry consisting of innovative technology partners. Omnipoint utilizes cutting edge and cost effective Fixed LTE technology, which is provided to clients at an affordable price with exceptional customer service. Many of the solutions provided by the Omnipoint Technology team are as follows: Wireless Cities, Tele-medicine and Tele-health, LTE Cellphone communications, Live-Streaming, Cable Television and a host of other products and services. Omnipoint utilizes cutting edge and cost-effective Fixed LTE technology, which is provided to clients at an affordable price with exceptional customer service. We are able to deliver wireless fiber backhaul and broadband through fast-and-easy-to-deploy solutions that deliver flawless, predictable performance.

Omnipoint world-class partners include:

Crown Castle Fiber – Crown Castle (Crown) is an engineering and construction company providing turnkey telecommunications, infrastructure and internet services, as well as broadband providers. They are a recognized leader in the fiber optic/coax construction, maintenance, emergency restoration, and network engineering marketplace throughout the United States.





About Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC:HWAL) is a telecommunications, technology, media, entertainment and broadcasting company that operates through its various subsidiaries including: Hollywall Development Company (HWDC), HW Vision and HW Latlong, and multiple divisions to include HW School of Communications, Hollywall Music, Hollywall TV, HW Productions, HW Networks, HWRadio, HWGOV and The Hollywall Foundation. HWAL continues to maximize rights to its music, film, television, home videos and software game libraries. Hollywall owns exclusive and nonexclusive rights to market, manufacture and distribute music master recordings performed by legends such as Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, The Bee Gees, Chicago, The Platters, George Gershwin, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Who, Janis Joplin, Rolling Stones, Nat King Cole, John Lee Hooker, Willie Nelson, Rod Stewart, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, and other multiple-platinum-selling acts. Learn more at www.hollywall.co ​ m . ​

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of​ Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and, as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

202-827-2220

info@hollywall.com

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com



