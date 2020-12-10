Global Digital Radiography Market to Hit USD 2,978.3 Million with 5% CAGR by 2026, Demand among Geriatric Population Likely to Remain High, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital radiography market is likely to gain significant impetus from recent technological advancements. The market is likely to expand at an in impressive rate of 5.0% CAGR due to exceptional advancements made in the field of medical X-Ray technology. Fortune Business Insights™ has predicted a market to reach value of USD 2,978.3 Million by the end of 2026. The report has pegged the global market at USD 1,905.5 Million in 2018. Varex Imaging Corporation, Agfa- Gravaert Group, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., Canon U.S.A., Inc. KA Imaging, Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., Detection Technology Plc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Key Industry Developments:

In April 2019, Varex Imaging Corporation completed acquisition of Direct Conversion, a Stockholm-based leading manufacturer and marketer of linear array digital detectors.

In 2017, Canon USA and Virtual Imaging Inc. announced the launch of the CXDI-710C, CXDI-810C and CXDI-410C wireless digital radiography (DR) detectors to help to update the digital X-ray process.

In October 2016, Teledyne DALSA launched the Portable Digital Radiography System at the ASNT Annual Conference held in Long Beach, California.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-radiography-market-100162





Rising Geriatric Population: A Major Driving Force

The increasing geriatric population is one the key factors giving tailwinds to the growth of the digital radiography market. According to the report, pace of gains for the market will accelerate in response to the increasing geriatric population. Among all age groups, aged people are most vulnerable to chronic diseases, as their immunity decreases with time.

Furthermore, their mobility is often compromised with due to prolonged illness, which also mars their ability to travel to hospitals, diagnosis centres, or clinics Thus, the demand for digital radiography devices is likely to remain high among geriatric population.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/digital-radiography-market-100162





Philips Receives FDA Clearance for ‘ProxiDiagnost N90': Claims Dose-Rate Reduction up to 68%

In 2018, Philips received FDA approval for its product ‘ProiDiagnost N90'. This device was a first of its kind digital radiography fluoroscopy system, aimed at diagnosis and medical imaging of the highest precision. ProxiDiagnost N90 allowed diagnosis within no time, and at the same time, enables high quality x-ray images.

The device use the mechanism of a flat-panel x-ray detector. With its optimum efficiency, the device also carries out the work of several frames and operates within a single frame. Furthermores, the company went out to state that with its grid-control fluoroscopy (GCF) method, it will massively reduce patient-dosage rates up to 68%. The product is most likely to be adopted rapidly in the forthcoming years due to its hugely successful initial reviews.





Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/digital-radiography-market-100162





Drawbacks of Film-Based Processing to Increase Demand for Digital Radiography

Conventionally used film based image processing possessed several drawbacks. These drawbacks included long time for processing, inefficient diagnosis, and unclear images. Furthermore, some film-based x-ray image processing machines contained a lot of space and were naturally heavy to carry and relocate.

Thus, the need and demand for portability was a key factor creating growth opportunities for the digital radiography market. The aforementioned factors led to the demand for a portable radiography device, wherein the machine could be carried to patients and not the vice versa. Digital radiography equipment sufficed all such needs and thus, they have been widely adopted by end-users, globally





List of Key Players in Digital Radiography Market Companies:

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agfa- Gravaert Group

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

KA Imaging

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.

Detection Technology Plc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Other players





Quick Buy - Digital Radiography Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100162





Global Digital Radiography Market Segmentation:

By Product

• Computed Radiography

• Direct Digital Radiography

By Type

• Dynamic

• Static

By Application

• General Radiography

• Dentistry

• Oncology

• Orthopedic

• Others

By End User

• Hospital

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/digital-radiography-market-100162





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/digital-radiography-market-100162





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Wheelchair Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Manual & Powered), By Application (Standard Wheelchair, Bariatric Wheelchair, Sports Wheelchair, and Others) End-user (Personal User and Institutional User) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Fibrin Sealants Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Liquid, and Patches) By Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular surgery, General Surgery, Transplant Surgery, and Others) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Surgery Type (Cataract Surgery Devices, Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices, Refractive Error Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Adult Diapers Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Underwear & Briefs, Pads & Guards, and Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors), By Gender (Male and Female) By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Influenza Medication Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Baloxavir marboxil, Oseltamivir phosphate, Others), By Influenza Type (Influenza A, Influenza B), By Route of Administration (Oral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/digital-radiography-market-9093



