UNO! Mobile Wins 2020 Best of Galaxy Store Award for Best Casual Game

El Segundo, CA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "We are honored to receive this award from Galaxy Store. Samsung has been an amazing partner in marketing and supporting our games. We're delighted to be working with such a wonderful partner. We will continue to work hard to delight the fans in our community with outstanding games." – Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163 Limited

Mattel163, a world class publishing and development studio from Mattel and NetEase is the developer behind hugely popular mobile titles UNO! Mobile and Phase 10: World Tour. We will soon be launching another family favorite Skip-Bo, car racing game Bumper Go, and other exciting titles under development. UNO! Mobile launched globally in 2018 and has since welcomed over 200M players from all around the world. It has collaborated with global entertainment phenomenon BTS, leading toy car brand Hot Wheels, and many more exciting events to come!

"The success of Galaxy Store is determined by the creativity and dedication of the Samsung Developers community," said Jong Woo, Vice President & Head of Game Ecosystem. "We relaunched Galaxy Store to create a go-to place for mobile gamers that delivers unique benefits and provides users with access to a vast array of content to personalize their Galaxy devices. This year's winners truly represent the best across all categories."

UNO! Mobile is available for download on the Galaxy Store, Google Play, and Apple Store and can also be played on Facebook.

