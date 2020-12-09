ARCA biopharma Announces Location Change for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. MT, now will be held at the company's offices located at 10170 Church Ranch Way, Suite 100, Westminster, CO 80021, approximately one-quarter mile from the previously noticed location. The meeting location change is due to the COVID-19 related unavailability of the previously noticed meeting location.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating capacity will be limited to comply with guidelines promulgated by relevant public health authorities. Social distancing will be observed at all times during the meeting and each attendee will be required to wear a protective face covering. Should more participants want to join the meeting than available seating capacity, those participants will be provided the opportunity participate in the meeting via remote means.

Further information regarding the annual meeting matters is available in the company's Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement filed on October 28, 2020, which is available by clicking on "SEC Filings" under the "Investors" tab on the company's website.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma is dedicated to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases through a precision medicine approach to drug development. ARCA is developing AB201 as a potential treatment for diseases caused by RNA viruses, initially focusing on COVID-19. ARCA is also developing GencaroTM (bucindolol hydrochloride), an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, as a potential pharmacogenetic treatment for atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure. For more information, please visit www.arcabio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential future development plans for AB201, the expected features and characteristics of AB201, AB201's potential to treat COVID-19, or any other RNA virus associated disease, and future treatment options for patients with COVID-19. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties associated with: ARCA's financial resources and whether they will be sufficient to meet its business objectives and operational requirements; ARCA may not be able to raise sufficient capital on acceptable terms, or at all, to continue development of AB201 or to otherwise continue operations in the future; results of earlier clinical trials may not be confirmed in future trials; the protection and market exclusivity provided by ARCA's intellectual property; risks related to the drug discovery and the regulatory approval process; and, the impact of competitive products and technological changes. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in ARCA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation ARCA's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings. ARCA disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact:

Derek Cole

720.940.2163

derek.cole@arcabio.com



