Landstar Announces Special Dividend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ-LSTR), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation logistics services, announced that on December 8, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a special one-time cash dividend in the amount of $2.00 per share, payable on January 22, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 8, 2021.

As previously reported, as of September 26, 2020, the Company had $258 million in cash and short term investments and $216 million available for borrowings under the Company's senior credit facility.

"Landstar's strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation enables us to continue to return value to our stockholders through a special dividend," said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni. "Since January 1997, after paying this special dividend, the Company will have returned a total of approximately $2.3 billion to its stockholders through dividends and its long-standing stock purchase program. The Company intends to continue to use its available free cash flow to purchase its stock under its stock purchase program."

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements". This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar's business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "intention," "expects," "plans," "predicts," "may," "should," "could," "will," the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. foreign trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company's computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; changes in fuel taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; catastrophic loss of a Company facility; intellectual property; unclaimed property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar's Form 10K for the 2019 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.





