Author's Novel Brings Family History with Mafia to Life

La Mesa, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Consigliere, a Novel: A Mafia Lawyer's Quest to Choose Love over Revenge" by Donna Masotto tells the story of a mafia lawyer, Declan Quinn, who has dealt with the worst of the worst — men with nothing to lose and everything to gain by breaking the rules. After the tragic death of his eight-year-old daughter, he believed God had punished him for living a life of crime. The start of Declan's journey out of depression and grief began when he informed the mafia Don he was abandoning his post of 30 years. In the mafia, no one leaves alive, and the Consigliere to the Don is no different than anyone else. Declan uses the tools of love, forgiveness, and courage as he tries to overcome life's inevitable challenges brought about by the past that haunts him—and hunts him down.

Born into an Italian American family with a close familiarity to the mafia in Brooklyn, New York, Ms. Masotto's writing is inspired by her first-hand account of the mob's infiltration in her community. Her viewpoint of the mafia is real, raw, and dirty, yet, true and bold. Her perspective provides readers an insider's view of life within the mafia that has never been told before. Crime is not glamorized in her work — the truth is.

"The author allows the religious, albeit spiritual, to intermingle with the mundane, exploring human nature from quite unique angles. It's a story of man's journey back to himself, but it is also a story of love that liberates from within," said Romuald Dzemo for Readers' Favorite.

Through descriptive storytelling and riveting storylines, Masotto has created an experience that readers can plunge into and consume. Ms. Masotto artfully weaves relatable elements of the human experience with the harsh reality of mafia life. "The Consigliere, a Novel" is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats. It is so much more than just another book about the mafia.

"The Consigliere, a Novel: A Mafia Lawyer's Quest to Choose Love over Revenge"

By Donna Masotto

ISBN: 9781982251147 (softcover); 9781982251154 (electronic)

Available at the Balboa Press Online Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Donna Masotto was raised in Southern California. Her parents, Sam and Anna, moved their family away from Brooklyn, New York, in 1958 with her 10 siblings. While her family had to mingle with the mafia to keep the peace, it is not something she boasts about. Ms. Masotto is passionate about shedding light on the heartache and trauma families endure at the hands of the mob. She holds a bachelor's degree in Religious Studies and Human Services from California State University, and currently resides in La Mesa, California.

