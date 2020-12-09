Applied Therapeutics Announces MRS Data from ACTION-Galactosemia Study

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data on reduction of galactitol levels in the brain of Galactosemia patients treated with AT-007 in the ACTION-Galactodsemia adult study. Overall, plasma reduction in galactitol correlated with brain reduction in galactitol. There were two exceptions, which may have resulted from incomplete peak separation on the MRS scans. At the two doses which demonstrated statistically significant reduction in plasma galactitol, 20 and 40mg/kg, 3 out of 4 patients displayed substantial galactitol reduction ranging from 61.94% to 69.80% reduction from baseline.



"We are pleased to share our MRS data from ACTION-Galactosemia and believe this represents an important scientific advancement in the field of Galactosemia research," said Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics. "We have demonstrated that galactitol can be quantitated in the brain of Galactosemia patients on a restricted diet, and that levels of galactitol in the brain can be reduced through treatment with a AT-007, a CNS penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor."

Additional data on galactitol reduction in ACTION-Galactosemia can be found below. Applied Therapeutics will hold a conference call to discuss the data in more detail at 8:30 a.m. ET, and slides can be downloaded prior to the meeting at https://ir.appliedtherapeutics.com/.

Graphic 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3c76cbc-4979-4ad2-8937-24b1c5cf1706

About Galactosemia

Galactosemia is a rare, slowly progressing metabolic disease caused by a genetic inability to break down the sugar galactose. Aldose Reductase (AR), an enzyme known to play a role in many diseases including Galactosemia, converts galactose into galactitol, a toxic metabolite that builds up in tissues and organs and can cause long-term disease complications. There are approximately 3,000 individuals with Galactosemia in the U.S. and about 3,500 individuals in the E.U. Most patients with Galactosemia are under the age 40, as newborn screening was not widely adopted until the 1980s. Galactosemia is now included as part of routine newborn screening in all 50 U.S. states, and in many countries in Europe.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company's lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. A pediatric Galactosemia study commenced in June 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications. To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx .

