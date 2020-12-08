Onfleet Welcomes Scott Cross as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfleet , the fastest growing provider of last mile delivery software, is pleased to announce its first non-founder C-suite hire, Scott Cross, who joins the team as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Cross will be responsible for building a strong financial foundation to enable the business to scale both efficiently and effectively. He will also help identify and support investment opportunities that align with Onfleet's strategy.



Cross has nearly 30 years of financial services experience and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has a proven track record of successfully building, managing, and leading finance, HR, and administrative teams for startups and established companies in a variety of industries. Cross has hands-on IPO experience and has also managed numerous capital raises and acquisitions. A native of Phoenix, AZ, Cross moved to the Bay Area to attend school at Santa Clara University and has remained in the area throughout his career.

"The consistent themes I see for companies who achieve success are businesses that offer an innovative solution to a large market need and are backed by a high-caliber leadership team and culture," notes Cross. "I see both of these key elements in place at Onfleet. With the recent announcement of Onfleet's $14M Series A funding, the company is very well-positioned to capitalize on the exciting opportunity in the last mile logistics space."

Onfleet has reached an inflection point and plans to grow its team by 50% through the end of 2021.

"This past year, we've seen consumers accelerate behavior trends that started years ago," said Khaled Naim, CEO and Co-founder of Onfleet. "The demand for delivery is here to stay. As we have seen significant traction and adoption of our technology, we recognized it was the right time for Onfleet to raise additional capital and install financial discipline and leadership to support us in our next phase of growth. We are thrilled to have Scott on board for the road ahead."

"Processes and controls, system upgrades and robust analytics and business intelligence will help us pinpoint insights that help Onfleet achieve its mission to make it easy for every retailer to offer fast, affordable and delightful delivery to their customers," said Cross.

As most business interactions these days rely on a less personal experience of video conferences, taking on a critical new role demands intuition and trust. "This felt like a blind date, at first," said Cross. "However, it's been one where I have been pleasantly surprised by the depth of the people, the culture, and how Onfleet's product powers deliveries around the world. I have truly felt the human connection between our business, customers, and employees and I'm happy to join the team."

