FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) and Important Investor Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("Royal Caribbean" or the "Company") (NYSE:RCL) on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 4, 2020 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Investors who purchased Royal Caribbean's securities during the Class Period

Royal Caribbean is the world's second largest cruise company, operating 61 cruise ships which visit over 1,000 destinations across all seven continents. Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, cruise companies, including Royal Caribbean, began to cancel voyages in that region, and customer bookings were declining globally as vacationers worried about the global spread of the virus.

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's decrease in bookings outside China, and its inadequate policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its ships. As a result of these misrepresentations, Defendants caused Royal Caribbean stock to trade at artificially high prices during the Class Period.

The complaint alleges that as the scope of the impact COVID-19 had on the Company's overall bookings and the inability of Royal Caribbean to prevent the virus' spread on its ships was revealed through a series of corrective disclosures between February 13, 2020 and March 18, 2020, the price of Royal Caribbean stock declined significantly and reflected the true value of the Company's stock.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Royal Caribbean's securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 7, 2020 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

