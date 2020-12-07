California Water Service Group Promotes Shannon Dean to Vice President, Customer Service & Chief Citizenship Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signaling the company's increasing emphasis on corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and customer experience, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE:CWT) today announced the promotion of Shannon C. Dean to Vice President, Customer Service and Chief Citizenship Officer, effective January 1, 2021. In this role, Dean will oversee the utility's water resource sustainability, conservation, government relations, community affairs, corporate communications, and customer service functions, and will help lead the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts.



Dean has been serving as Vice President, Corporate Communications and Community Affairs since January 2015. She previously served as Director of Corporate Communications for Group subsidiary California Water Service (Cal Water) and held various roles in corporate communications and government and community relations while with Dominguez Water Company, which merged with Cal Water in 2000. Dean joined Dominguez Water Company in 1991.

"Under Shannon's guidance, we have become an industry leader in communications, community affairs, and conservation," said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. "Her vision and tenacity will serve our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders well as she leads the charge to build a reimagined, best-in-class customer experience and elevate our corporate social responsibility initiatives."



Dean holds a master's degree in English as well as a bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations (PR); she is also accredited in PR by the Public Relations Society of America.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT." Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

