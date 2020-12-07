Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

electroCore to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 07, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that management is scheduled to present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference.

Presentation details:

Date: Monday, December 14, 2020

Time: 2:40-3:00pm EDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE.

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company's website, www.electrocore.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:

Jackie Dorsky
electroCore
973-290-0097
jackie.dorsky@electrocore.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com