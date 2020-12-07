IntelliChief to Present on AP Automation and the Benefits Real-Time Integration With Infor XA During the 5th Week of the ISE Virtual Conference

Tampa, FL, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliChief, an Infor Solution Partner, will present on Accounts Payable Automation during the fifth week of Information Systems Engineering, Inc.'s ISE Virtual Conference. This event focuses on connecting companies that utilize Infor's XA ERP to support business processes with Infor-approved vendors specializing in content management, business process automation, records retention, compliance, and more.

Organizations that currently depend on Infor XA to manage enterprise resources will be treated to an in-depth presentation followed by a live demo and Q&A session with one of IntelliChief's current Infor XA customers, Teledyne Technologies.

Doing more with less has become an essential goal for businesses. By implementing AP Automation tools, your Accounts Payable department can yield significant savings. During this live webinar, IntelliChief experts will cover the various ways AP Automation impacts productivity and efficiency by exploring topics such as:

The importance of real-time integration with your Infor XA ERP

Implementing an automated matching process (2-3 or 4-way matches)

Develop standardized and consistent invoice processing across the department

Improve productivity with "Straight-Through Processing"

Utilize easy-to-use workflows to reduce bottlenecks and increase efficiency

Search for and retrieve digital documents and invoices right from your Infor XA ERP screen (no need to navigate to another software program)

During this session, you will be able to see a live demonstration of our easy-to-use automation tool. You will walk away with an in-depth understanding of how AP Automation can result in a significant return on investment for your company.

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Workflow Automation solutions. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.

As a trusted Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with all ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.

The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through digital transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.

