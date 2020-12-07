Market Overview

nCino to Present at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 07, 2020 7:05am   Comments
WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

  • Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
    Presentation: Thursday, December 10th, 2020 at 9:00am ET

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 415.445.3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com 

MEDIA CONTACTS
Natalia Moose, nCino
+1 910.248.4602
natalia.moose@ncino.com


