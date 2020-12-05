MULTIPLAN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Multiplan Corporation on Behalf of Multiplan Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Multiplan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) on behalf of Multiplan stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Multiplan has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 11, 2020, Muddy Waters Research ("Muddy Waters") released a report entitled "MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab." Among other issues, the Muddy Waters report asserted that Multiplan is "in financial decline, and its financial statements were engineered to obscure this existing deterioration" and that the Company "is in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare (‘UHC')," which "has formed a competitor to MultiPlan that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest."

On this news, Multiplan's stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 19.7%, to close at $7.01 per share on November 11, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Multiplan shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

